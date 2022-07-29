Why A Well-Known NYC Soup Chain Shut Down Overnight

It's not very often that soup is the main feature when you eat out, especially at quick service spots. Hale and Hearty was one of the exceptions. Its menu featured such soups varieties as Baja Shrimp, Coconut Chicken, and Chili Mac & Cheese, among many others – the restaurant's website says Hale and Hearty has come up with "hundreds of soups." The lineup also included salads and sandwiches. But according to the New York Post, all of the Hale and Hearty stores have closed down suddenly.

When the New York Post first broke the news, there wasn't a specifically stated reason that all 16 stores across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island shut down at once. The brand's website still lists the addresses of the stores, but there's some speculation and ideas about why Hale and Hearty had to close. Previously, the chain had 21 locations, but some of those restaurants have closed in recent years because of COVID-19. One location is being sued by a food vendor and its landlord for unpaid invoices and rent respectively.

Today also reported that three other landlords have sued Hale and Hearty for unpaid rent, and employees have also sued the soup chain because they were allegedly owed $54,000 in worker's compensation. All of the stores were reportedly closed on July 1.