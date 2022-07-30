Alton Brown Let Twitter Know He Is 'Done' With This Type Of Dining

Alton Brown has long been known, in part, for his alternative takes on cooking. The new co-host of Netflix's iteration of "Iron Chef" (via Variety) has been called a "quirky genius" by AP News, which noted that Brown "put[s] sumac in everything" and asks such questions as "Why aren't we having pasta for breakfast?" By his own admission, he's done unusual things like using a hubcap as a plate for chips and salsa.

Brown is also known to share many a food hack that might be more likely to be seen on social media than on a cooking show, helping home cooks to hone their skills using lesser-known methods. His inventive suggestions have included grilling chicken in a panini press and adding salt to coffee grounds to help beat the bitterness.

On top of his out-of-the-box approach to the culinary arts, he has been known for his honest takes and humor, whether Brown is trolling the Food Network over a mistake or calling out a food trend he disagrees with. That includes his remarks about a type of dining that he apparently lost his appetite for.