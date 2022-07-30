The Unusual Hiccup Tip Jennifer Garner Shared While Making Muffins

It seems that everyone hiccups. Even the diaphragms of Hollywood's elite — like the one belonging to Jennifer Garner — will lapse into sudden contractions, causing them to emit unwanted noises at the most inopportune of moments, like when they're cooking. Yes, it seems that the hiccup is just another one of the many ways that the human body betrays its owner and, in doing so, establishes who's really in charge.

Even fetuses hiccup. As UT Southwestern Medical Center reveals, it is normal for a baby to hiccup in the womb, and absolutely no cause for alarm. What exactly is a "hiccup?" The Mayo Clinic explains that it is an "involuntary contraction of the diaphragm" and that "each contraction is followed by a sudden closure of your vocal cords, which produces the characteristic 'hic' sound." Why do we hiccup? A Neuroscientist, Robert Provine, told Vox, "We still don't know what hiccups do, and our cure for them hasn't improved since Plato." Yup, the scientific community remains stumped by the common hiccup.

Thankfully, many people have developed their own method for ridding themselves of an annoying "hic." And on an episode of her "Pretend Cooking Show," celeb and muffin maker Jennifer Garner paid it forward by sharing her own unique hiccup cure with fans (via Instagram). Emphasis on the word "unique."