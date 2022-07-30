Why A Train Station Was Just Named After Wawa

Hoagies and hot coffee are just a couple of reasons that Wawa has such a dedicated fanbase. If you're not a native of or haven't visited Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., there's a chance that you don't even know what Wawa is, but many of the people who frequent the convenience store love it (via Wawa's official website).

"I see things at Wawa I don't see at other places," a Philadelphia native told ABC News in 2014. "Everyone will hold the door for you. You'll have random conversations with people ... In a lot of ways, it's a meeting place." Since the stores are only located in certain areas, the brand has managed to appeal to customers in a more specialized way, similar to other regional chains like In-N-Out and Wegmans (via Inc.). Since Wawa is so beloved in regions like Pennsylvania, it's no surprise that the brand has partnered with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) in a big way (via Food & Wine).