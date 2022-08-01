The Tragic Way Climate Change Could Affect US Meat Supplies

Unless you lived in the Midwest, chances are you would have missed a warning from the National Weather Service over what it called a "record-breaking, early-season heat wave" that would wash over parts of the country between June 12 and 16 of this year. During the hottest day of the spell, some areas in Illinois broke heat records by registering temperatures of 119 F, per the National Weather Service.

That heat would have been devastating in Kansas, which normally sees between 58 to 88 F in June, per Weather U.S. But when the heatwave came, the temperatures went past that, to hit a high of 100 F, per Reuters. That's a temperature unseen even during the hottest month of July, when temperatures hit 94 F, per Weather U.S.

That early heat wave had a devastating effect on the areas it affected. At one New Mexico farm which grew chiles and onions, farmer Jaime Viramontes told Marketplace that they had to "water [the produce] for longer periods of time so that the ground temperatures can stay fairly cool."