The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.

It doesn't look like things are getting better any time soon. Per AG Web, officials now anticipate the price of food-at-home will continue to increase between 7% and 8% for the rest of 2022. And while there's no denying that everything at the store is more expensive these days, it seems some items have experienced a more dramatic price hike than others. Among the several staple food categories affected by inflation, such as meat and milk, the food that has become the most expensive in recent months when compared to previous prices, is eggs.

Per data shared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, between March and April of this year, the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. jumped from $2.05 to $2.52, or 23%. And that figure only reflects the average. Some outlets have reported a single carton going for as high as $3 dollars or more in some parts of the country. For reference, just this past December, the average cost for a dozen eggs was just $1.79, which means the cost has nearly doubled.