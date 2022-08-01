Trader Joe's New Item Will Majorly Upgrade Your Charcuterie Boards

There are a few essential ingredients that come to mind when thinking of a charcuterie board. Per Food and Wine, a typical board is bursting with flavor from cured meats, pickles, jams, cheese, and even fresh fruit. Typically, those of age pair charcuterie boards with beer or wine as well. The tradition of charcuterie boards began in France with some of the food preservation methods being utilized as early as the times of the Roman Empire, per WTSO. The name itself directly translates to "cooked flesh" in French, and the method of salting and smoking the meat helped to ensure it stayed fresh.

When preparing your own charcuterie board, Food and Wine suggests focusing on an ingredient that is already sliced, an element that comes whole but you slice, a spread of some sort, elements that add a bit of pizzazz and variety, and something to drink. Meats must be very thin; some options are prosciutto, mortadella, or speck. Recently, an Instagram post highlighting a new Trader Joe's product made choosing one item for your charcuterie board simple.