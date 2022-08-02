The Pioneer Woman's Snack Mixes Bring Sweet And Salty Flavor On The Go

If you're a fan of Ree Drummond — a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman — you're familiar with her style of cooking: hearty down-home comfort food. From pot roast to chicken fried steak, she's famous for her good old-fashioned recipes that might be just like Mama made them. While you might not get the chance to eat a meal cooked with love by Drummond, she invites fans to bring a piece of The Pioneer Woman's style home with them through a line of housewares and treats available at Walmart. The products were designed with her personal tastes and style in mind, she told Forbes.

While Drummond's brand has long included things like dishes, bakeware, and even bedding, there's now another addition to the line-up: The Pioneer Woman snack mixes. She is no stranger to snacks: In an interview with Delish, she confessed that her go-to snacks are quesadillas (yes, really) and homemade granola bars. Her new mixes just came out at Walmart, and people are already clamoring to get their hands on a few bags. Here's what you need to know about the release.