What You Need To Know About The Latest Protein Shake Recall

Inflation in the U.S. is still on a slow uphill burn, and people are feeling pressure to work long hours to make up for those price increases. Deciding what you're going to eat the following day is probably the last thing on your mind after working a long shift. Having a protein bar or shake handy for when hunger strikes is a fast and typically nutritious option that goes hand in hand with the protein supplement market and its recent surge in popularity (per Globe Newswire). Not only is the protein arena expected to grow over the next five years, but more ordinary people, beyond those enthralled with health and fitness, are buying into fast protein bars and drinks as a fast and healthy alternative with endless options (via DairyReporter).

Speaking of immeasurable choices, for the brand Premier Protein, the assortment is almost overwhelming with some Premier flavors ranking better in taste than others. Some find Premier Protein problematic, and in a recent review of its popular shakes, Illuminate Labs thought the addition of natural and artificial additives makes it a less desirable option for those who want a protein drink without the extras.

A few days ago Lyons Magnus LLC released a recall of over 50 products nationwide, including not only Premier Protein items but products of one popular plant-based milk brand and a company known for high-quality coffee beans.