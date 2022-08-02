Why Sam's Club Shoppers Are Rushing To Grab Frozen Snow Crab

A deal on seafood is as good as finding gold, as seafood is one of the most expensive types of protein available (via The Cold Wire). Due to overfishing and pollution, supply is too low to meet demand, driving up the prices as seafood consumption becomes more popular. The costs can also be attributed to health benefits and problems when it comes to catching and maintaining this type of food.

However, even a pricier type of seafood like lobster wasn't always for the elite. According to History, what's now a delicacy was once used as fishing bait and fed to prisoners because it was so plentiful. The stigma behind the shellfish began to lift during the late 1800s, and today, it's known as a healthy protein full of potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and many vitamins.

Earlier this year, the rising price of crab was said to be traced back to bad weather, per WLOX. Desporte Seafood owner Sean Desporte noted that he had never seen crab prices this high and blamed it on cold rain and tremendous wind. That's why when an Instagram user posted a Sam's Club deal on crab meat, many commenters who know that crab can be so expensive were rightfully excited.