Everything We Know About The P.F. Chang's Beef Recall
P.F. Chang's is well-known as a casual Chinese chain restaurant, but the brand sells its food in grocery stores, too. Both frozen and nonperishable products bear P.F. Chang's name, from its shelf-stable sauces to its frozen beef and chicken. However, those who frequently purchase the brand might want to take a second look — one P.F. Chang's product is being recalled because it's not what it appears to be.
The recall was announced on July 30 and came from ConAgra foods, rather than from P.F. Chang's, because ConAgra produces the restaurant chain's frozen meat products. According to the recall announcement, just one product is involved — frozen beef and broccoli. The reason for the recall? The packaged product does not contain beef and broccoli at all. The packages were actually filled with orange chicken by mistake. Though it seems like a forgivable error, the mix-up could potentially pose serious dangers to people with allergies.
The P.F. Chang's recall affects 100,000 pounds of meat
According to the ConAgra announcement, those with allergies need to be especially aware of this recall. The P.F. Chang's beef and broccoli typically doesn't contain eggs, while the orange chicken does. For this reason, egg is not listed as an allergen on the package, which means anyone with an egg allergy who consumes the orange chicken could face an adverse reaction.
The products affected were produced between May 26 and May 27, 2022, and have an expiration date of May 21, 2023. The lot code for the recalled packages is 5006 2146 2012. Roughly 120,000 pounds of meat are affected. You'll also find the code "P115" above the nutrition facts on affected bags.
This isn't the first time P.F. Chang's and ConAgra have had a serious mislabel mishap. Back in 2019, USA Today reported that the brand recalled 2 million pounds of frozen meals because milk was not listed as an ingredient, despite that it was in the product. And in 2016, Fortune reported that ConAgra recalled meals for a different reason — "probable" metal fragments in the meals. Yikes.