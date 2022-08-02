Everything We Know About The P.F. Chang's Beef Recall

P.F. Chang's is well-known as a casual Chinese chain restaurant, but the brand sells its food in grocery stores, too. Both frozen and nonperishable products bear P.F. Chang's name, from its shelf-stable sauces to its frozen beef and chicken. However, those who frequently purchase the brand might want to take a second look — one P.F. Chang's product is being recalled because it's not what it appears to be.

The recall was announced on July 30 and came from ConAgra foods, rather than from P.F. Chang's, because ConAgra produces the restaurant chain's frozen meat products. According to the recall announcement, just one product is involved — frozen beef and broccoli. The reason for the recall? The packaged product does not contain beef and broccoli at all. The packages were actually filled with orange chicken by mistake. Though it seems like a forgivable error, the mix-up could potentially pose serious dangers to people with allergies.