Katy Perry's 'Pizza Shower,' Explained

It seems like face-to-face interaction with fans would have the potential to get weird and go sideways for a celebrated pop artist like Katy Perry, but the "Roar” singer clearly adores her fans, who call themselves the Katycats, and relishes opportunities to get up close and personal with them — even while onstage.

Remember the 2015 Rock in Rio concert in Brazil, when Perry brought a fan named Rayane on stage — a fan who proceeded to lick the star's neck, get touchy-feely, and whisper in her ear (per Nylon)? Things could have gotten really ugly, but seasoned professional Perry made lemonade out of lemons, and handled the exchange with aplomb and humor. She even found out that the word pizza is the same in English and Portuguese.

Speaking of pizza: Perry must have ordered a couple of pies in advance of a recent nightclub appearance in Las Vegas. The hungry crowd was happy to have her share some slices with them (per Today), though we're wondering why the fans weren't treated to Katy Perry's favorite comfort food.