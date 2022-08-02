Twitter May Have Solved Oreo's Mysterious Fall Flavor Hint

Since its creation in 1912, Oreo has churned out seemingly countless cookie flavors has seemingly churned out countless cookie flavors (via the company's website). We've seen Oreos of the lemon variety, with peppermint creme, Oreos with candies that crackle like fireworks in your mouth. We've seen way more flavors than we could possibly name and at least one we don't even know the name of. When you tack on all the seasonal flavors, Oreos have appeared in more than 85 different varieties over the last century, according to Medium.

There have been so many different varieties and so many claims about them that Snopes has pointed out alleged versions that don't exist (at least not yet), such as chicken, Spam, and crab cake. While fans of the brand might find the (real) flavors fun on their own, their excitement could get kicked up a notch if they can guess what the next flavor will be. Oreo recently dropped a cryptic post on its social media pages, getting cookie lovers riled up over a possible new flavor.