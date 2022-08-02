The Trader Joe's Kit That Will Make Salads Easier

Whether you're looking to squeeze more veggies into your lunch or want a lighter option for dinner, a salad can be a great healthy choice. Depending on the ingredients you choose, salads can be packed with good-for-you leafy greens, assorted vegetables and fruits with vitamins and minerals, and healthy fats and protein in the form of meats and cheeses. An easy way to satisfy your salad craving is with a salad kit, which comes with everything you need, including toppings and dressing, with no tedious chopping required. According to Grandview Research, the packaged salad market has grown massively over the last few years thanks to the convenience factor.

Trader Joe's recently hopped on the salad bag trend with a new release. This week, Instagram fan account @traderjoeslist shared a photo of Trader Joe's Dillicious Chopped Salad Kit, which contains a base of chopped cauliflower, red and green cabbage, green leaf lettuce, radishes, and kale mixed with dill pickle seasoning, creamy dill cucumber ranch dressing, and the store's Chips In A Pickle Dill Flavored Potato Chips. Here's what you need to know about the new salad kit, which Trader Joe's reports will only be available in stores for a limited time.