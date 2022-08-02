The Fast-Food Restaurant Dwayne Johnson Just Tried For The First Time
Dwayne Johnson, known to many by his ring name "The Rock," has quite the list of talents on his resume: former professional wrestler, actor, businessman ... the man really seems to do it all. One of his proudest titles on that list is Cheat Meal King. Though he spends much of his time working to maintain his Rock-hard physique by following a strict diet and exercise regime, he is known to balance out that discipline with legendary cheat meals that he often shares on social media. From party platters of sushi to 20 oz. ribeyes to "iPad sized" peanut butter s'mores (via Muscle and Fitness), probably nobody takes cheat meals more seriously than The Rock.
Given Johnson's devotion to weekly indulgences, fans were shocked when he revealed in an Instagram post that he had never tried one of LA's most iconic junk food joints. Now that he finally has tasted it, the verdict is in on whether it deserves a spot in his prestigious cheat meal rotation.
The junk food judgment day
Despite being a California native (via Britannica), Dwayne Johnson revealed in an Instagram video that he had never tried In-N-Out Burger before this point. The "Black Adam" star picked up two Double-Double cheeseburgers and two orders of french fries from the renowned fast food restaurant in honor of his first Cheat Meal Sunday of August. He paired the hearty order with a glass of his own record-breaking Teremana tequila on the rocks.
In the caption, Johnson complimented the fries, then went on to share his professional opinion on the popular burgers: "This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to 'the list,'" he declared. "The list," of course, refers to his list of cheat meal go-to's. Followers enthusiastically welcomed Johnson to the In-N-Out fan club in the comment section, and some even weighed in on the order, making suggestions for future cheat meals like "Next time, if you dig it, get the burgers ANIMAL STYLE!"
Even if there are better In-N-Out orders on the horizon, there's still no doubt that The Rock has once again followed his own advice: "Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself."