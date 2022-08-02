The Fast-Food Restaurant Dwayne Johnson Just Tried For The First Time

Dwayne Johnson, known to many by his ring name "The Rock," has quite the list of talents on his resume: former professional wrestler, actor, businessman ... the man really seems to do it all. One of his proudest titles on that list is Cheat Meal King. Though he spends much of his time working to maintain his Rock-hard physique by following a strict diet and exercise regime, he is known to balance out that discipline with legendary cheat meals that he often shares on social media. From party platters of sushi to 20 oz. ribeyes to "iPad sized" peanut butter s'mores (via Muscle and Fitness), probably nobody takes cheat meals more seriously than The Rock.

Given Johnson's devotion to weekly indulgences, fans were shocked when he revealed in an Instagram post that he had never tried one of LA's most iconic junk food joints. Now that he finally has tasted it, the verdict is in on whether it deserves a spot in his prestigious cheat meal rotation.