Keebler And Nintendo Just Teamed Up On A Limited-Edition Cookie

Picture this: You're a kid. You arrive home from school, toss your backpack into your room, then grab a snack and jump in front of your Nintendo game console. But instead of any old snack, it's ... a Nintendo-themed cookie? Though you might have appreciated something of the sort when the Nintendo 64 was popular, Keebler and Nintendo think it's better late than never. The two companies have just partnered to bring a limited-edition Nintendo cookie to the market — no cheat code required.

While the brand was recently called out by CNBC for subjecting customers to shrinkflation, Keebler is best known for a number of things, like its famous Keebler Elves and iconic Fudge Stripe cookies. Now, though, the striped cookies are getting a quick makeover in the form of a popular Nintendo video game. Here's what to know about the new treat (and how to get your hands on some).