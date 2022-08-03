Why H-E-B Is Recalling Its Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
If you enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream, you're definitely not the only one. When The Food Channel calculated America's favorite ice cream flavors in 2022, mint chocolate chip landed in the impressive third place slot, bested only by chocolate and vanilla ice cream, respectively. Rich chocolate indulgence coupled with refreshing minty flavor — what more could you ever want in a icy cold summer treat?
However, if H-E-B is your ice cream brand and grocery store of choice, you may want to exercise some caution the next time you go food shopping. The H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has recently been recalled in all stores, according to the FDA. This is not the first time H-E-B has recalled one of their products this year. In May 2022, H-E-B's Two Bite Brownies were recalled at certain stores in Texas and Mexico for possibly containing metal fragments (via FDA).
Some pints of the H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream flavor contain an ingredient that is not included on the package label: wheat. This unmentioned ingredient may have severe consequences for those with serious food allergies.
Some of H-E-B's mint chocolate chip ice cream isn't mint chip
H-E-B is many people's go-to choice for all things ice cream. Whether you're on the hunt for ice cream sandwiches, frozen yogurt, or sundae toppings, this grocery store brand has got you covered. But before picking up a pint of its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, individuals should be aware that some of these pints contain wheat.
According to the FDA, this situation came to light when H-E-B's Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream was found in some of the brand's pints labeled as containing mint chocolate chip. Wheat is a declared ingredient in H-E-B's cookies & cream flavor. For people with wheat allergies, this may be among one of the scariest reasons for a food being recalled.
The contaminated products were on shelves at H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores in Texas, as well as H-E-B stores in Mexico, per the FDA. As of right now, no one has reported any allergic reactions to the ice cream. To receive a full refund, individuals who purchased the H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip flavor can return this product to any H-E-B store. If you're planning on shopping at H-E-B soon, you have less to worry about, as the FDA notes all of the mislabeled, wheat-containing ice cream pints have officially been "removed from store shelves."