Why H-E-B Is Recalling Its Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

If you enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream, you're definitely not the only one. When The Food Channel calculated America's favorite ice cream flavors in 2022, mint chocolate chip landed in the impressive third place slot, bested only by chocolate and vanilla ice cream, respectively. Rich chocolate indulgence coupled with refreshing minty flavor — what more could you ever want in a icy cold summer treat?

However, if H-E-B is your ice cream brand and grocery store of choice, you may want to exercise some caution the next time you go food shopping. The H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has recently been recalled in all stores, according to the FDA. This is not the first time H-E-B has recalled one of their products this year. In May 2022, H-E-B's Two Bite Brownies were recalled at certain stores in Texas and Mexico for possibly containing metal fragments (via FDA).

Some pints of the H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream flavor contain an ingredient that is not included on the package label: wheat. This unmentioned ingredient may have severe consequences for those with serious food allergies.