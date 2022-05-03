Everything You Need To Know About The H-E-B Brownie Recall
Nothing is better than getting home from the store, unpacking all of your groceries, and settling down with one of the treats you bought for yourself as a reward for the hard work of going to the store. But if the treat you bought was a tray of brownies from H-E-B, you're going to want to put it back down. That's because on April 29, 2022, H-E-B announced that it's voluntarily recalling two products: H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies, and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays (via FDA).
Per the FDA, the recall was initiated after two customers complained to H-E-B about the Two Bite Brownies. When the grocery store looked into the issue, it decided to pull the products in question from store shelves, due to worries that they might contain "potential metal fragments." This is a common reason for recalls — last month, Skippy peanut butter was recalled in some states for the same reason. But only people in certain locations need to be worried about the H-E-B brownie recall.
Where were H-E-B brownies recalled?
The Two Bite Brownies recall luckily only affects people living in Texas and parts of Mexico that have H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop grocery stores. If you shop at one of those stores in those areas, then here's what you need to know. The Two Bite Brownies that are being recalled come in a 12-ounce package and have the UPC number 4122010951, while the Simply Delicious Cookies With Brownie Bites Party Tray has a UPC number of 4122048898.
The affected products are no longer on store shelves, so you don't need to worry about getting any metal fragments in the brownie bites you might currently see for sale at the store. Also, though two customers complained, it doesn't seem like there are any reports of injuries caused by the products yet. If you have the recalled products in your home, you should stop eating them right away, and either throw them away, or bring them back to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.