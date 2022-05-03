Everything You Need To Know About The H-E-B Brownie Recall

Nothing is better than getting home from the store, unpacking all of your groceries, and settling down with one of the treats you bought for yourself as a reward for the hard work of going to the store. But if the treat you bought was a tray of brownies from H-E-B, you're going to want to put it back down. That's because on April 29, 2022, H-E-B announced that it's voluntarily recalling two products: H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies, and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays (via FDA).

Per the FDA, the recall was initiated after two customers complained to H-E-B about the Two Bite Brownies. When the grocery store looked into the issue, it decided to pull the products in question from store shelves, due to worries that they might contain "potential metal fragments." This is a common reason for recalls — last month, Skippy peanut butter was recalled in some states for the same reason. But only people in certain locations need to be worried about the H-E-B brownie recall.