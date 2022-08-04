Survey Reveals 40% Of Americans Prefer This Frozen Yogurt Chain

Other than taking a dip in the pool, what's the best way to cool down in the summer? Eating frozen treats, of course! Refreshing and delicious, frozen snacks are perfect for warm weather, from popsicles to ice-cold cocktails (and if you like both, there are also alcoholic popsicles). That said, nothing beats a trip to your local frozen yogurt shop on a swelteringly hot day. With the self-serve format and tasty toppings galore, what more could you possibly want from a summer outing?

As Women's Health notes, some people opt for frozen yogurt because they consider it a better-for-you alternative to ice cream. "Ounce for ounce, frozen yogurt has about 25 fewer calories than ice cream — and only a third of the fat and saturated fat," dietitian Gabby Geerts, RD, said to the outlet.

But of all the frozen yogurt chains, which brand stands above all the rest? To uncover the answer, Mashed surveyed 526 participants across the United States. Between popular chains such as Pinkberry, Yogurtland, TCBY, Menchie's, and Sweet Frog, there was one very obvious fro-yo standout.