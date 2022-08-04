A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch

Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.

It's not uncommon to get tired of the same old flavors, though, and Wendy's doesn't typically stray from the original Frosty flavors. The last new flavor was the limited-time birthday cake Frosty back in 2019 for its 50th anniversary. But now, with the new strawberry Frosty available and rave reviews about it, Wendy's has decided to throw a whole new flavor into the mix.