Why Kroger Just Settled A Huge Coffee Lawsuit

Many coffee drinkers are particular about the brew in their mug. Beyond the simple difference between a cappuccino, espresso, or latte, the actual type of coffee beans matter to some people. From the region to the roasting, every bean is different. When a bag touts a particular label, consumers have an expectation of the product inside.

In 2019, a group of Hawaiian coffee farmers filed suit against various companies, including Kroger, for selling alleged counterfeit Kona coffee, per Legal Reader. Specifically, the trademark legal claim asserted that use of the term "Kona" on a label, when that particular coffee type was not in the bag, was a misrepresentation, damaged the Hawaiian farmer's potential earnings, and tarnished the label of Kona as a specialty coffee.

Specific terms have particular meanings. A generic cola is not the same as a Coca-Cola. That signature beverage has a special flavor which is unique to its brand. When a product lacks the ingredient on the label, it can be inferior or otherwise sub-par. Basically, this lawsuit sought to stop some companies from using the Kona label on coffee that does not contain the particular Hawaiian product. After recent developments, coffee connoisseurs will not have to settle for an ordinary brew.