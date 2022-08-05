The Fan-Favorite Cookie Chain 41% Of Americans Agree Is The Best

While Cookie Monster might say C is for cookie, not all cookies are the same. Even if that sometimes treat brings smiles all around, one fan-favorite cookie chain rises to the top. It could be the aroma wafting in the air, the promise of a sweet, gooey center, or just a taste of childhood. No matter the reason, a freshly baked cookie is the pinnacle of sweet dreams.

A recent survey reported in the New York Post stated that the classic chocolate chip cookie is the flavor that most people want to pull from the oven. With brown sugar sweetness and a chewy, soft center, that treat could test many people's willpower. Although the Toll House chocolate chip cookies might be legendary, it is not the only option in the mixing bowl. Peanut butter, oatmeal, and other innovative flavor combinations can satisfy that sweet craving. When the decision is too hard to make, cookie companies have a bakery case full of options and whether you get two cookies or a baker's dozen, opting to buy instead of baking is sometimes worth the convenience. Still, one cookie chain has Americans making a special trip to indulge in that perfect bite.