7-Eleven Might Have '3,000 Ways' To Customize Your PSL

As the weather starts to get cooler and the leaves start to fall, people's taste-buds start to salivate for all the comfort foods related to long nights indoors. The very words pumpkin spice might even bring you a sense of relaxation — you can almost smell the cinnamon in your nostrils and taste the sweetness on your tongue.

It's also the time of year that just about every coffee house out there competes for customers with their pumpkin-spiced lattes. Of course, for those who are bewildered by why people seem so addicted to this concoction, it might help to understand that despite the name, there's no actual pumpkin in any of these drinks, per Better Homes & Gardens. The name comes purely from the spice mix that is used in pumpkin dishes such as pumpkin pie. The most prominent spices in this mix are cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

You may be surprised to hear that it's been almost twenty years since the signature Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte debuted, which caused an explosion of other outlets to produce similar tasting products for their customers. Now, 7-Eleven has a new spin on the classic that could change everything