Sonic Just Hinted At A New Drink Flavor On Twitter

At Sonic, the extensive drink menu is arguably more important than the food itself. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sonic claims to offer more than 168,000 drink combinations, though The Wall Street Journal did its own math and got up to 688,133 — a huge difference from the former number. The publication arrived at this conclusion by totaling drink bases with all the possible add-ins. In 2021, the fast food chain started offering zero-sugar Singles-To-Go mixes in three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Ocean Water, and Strawberry Lemonade (via Bevnet). This gave customers the ability to add the taste of Sonic to their water bottles without having to swing by a drive-thru location.

The drive-thru chain is constantly adding new limited-time drink offerings to its menu. Per Business Wire, Sonic recently introduced a churro shake with cinnamon sugar, and the Bursting Bubble flavor made a comeback as well; both beverages will only be available until September 25 and must be ordered through the Sonic app. That's not all, though. The drive-in chain recently hinted at a new flavor on Twitter that has fans buzzing.