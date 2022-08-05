Why Beyond Meat May Be In Financial Trouble

As any longtime vegetarian might tell you, veggie burgers have been around for a long time. And while that may be true, most vegetarians — and meat eaters — would agree that these burgers didn't come close to tasting like the real thing until plant-based products like Beyond Meat.

CEO Ethan Brown founded Beyond Meat in 2009 (per The New York Times), and since then, interest has skyrocketed, mainly due to what experts like Plant Based Foods Association Director Michele Simon see as a move toward healthier diets. "It's a combination of increased consumer interest in healthier eating in general, and then combined with innovation and an explosion of more great-tasting meat alternatives for consumers to choose from," Simon told Vox in 2019.

And while the appetite for Beyond Meat is strong among vegans and vegetarians, its push to go mainstream appears to have hit a snag. The company has just reported losses thanks to the combined impacts of inflation, economic uncertainty, and shoppers seeking cheaper proteins, per CNBC.