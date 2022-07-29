Why You Won't Find The McPlant At US McDonald's Locations Anymore

Restaurant Dive further quotes a study done by BTIG analyst Peter Saleh, who said that in the San Francisco area, McDonald's was barely moving 125 to 300 of the specialty sandwiches a week, while in the Dallas Fort Worth market, Saleh noted that the McPlant was moving at 30% below projections. As a result, Saleh wrote, "[McDonald's] assessment was that they don't see enough evidence to support a national rollout in the near future and that lower sales volumes were slowing down service times, as the product was being cooked to order," per MarketWatch.

Restaurant Dive says the testing period for the McPlant ended earlier this week, and while it still appears as an offer on the McDonald's website, various reports indicate that McPlant is no longer being served in the United States. In a report cited by MarketWatch, analysts for JP Morgan say they went around to 25 different restaurants at different locations and reported back with the news that the sandwich was nowhere to be found. They wrote, "We ... don't know for certain that McPlant is entirely discontinued — it may still be available in some locations. And it's possible, of course, that McDonald's is only temporarily taking it off U.S. menus. But clearly this news isn't good for the narrative."