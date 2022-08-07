Here's How To Finally Get Your Hands On The Hostess Themed Lattes

For longtime fans, Hostess snack cakes may taste like nostalgia wrapped in spongey cakes filled with sweet cream. Cupcakes with white squiggles, Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Suzy Q cakes, Sno Balls, and Zingers are just some of the sweet treats Hostess has provided over the years. These cakes are beloved. In fact, when the company announced it would be going out of business in 2012, actor Rob Lowe famously tweeted, "Mr President, the time for intervention is now! #HostessBailOut #FruitPiesForever #HoHosArePeopleToo" (via Entertainment Tonight). Even journalist Diane Sawyer joined in this social media chorus, writing, "We're all saying goodbye to an old friend tonight. Twilight hours for the Twinkie."

A decade later, fans young and old can still find Hostess products. They come in boxes on shelves or little packages that grocery stores conveniently place right at the check-out stands. Back in 2020, per a press release (via BevNet), the brand even partnered with Trilliant Food & Nutrition so fans could have their Hostess cake and drink it too. The result: Twinkie, Sno Ball, Honey Bun, and Ding Dongs flavored ready-to-drink iced lattes. While not everyone may have seen these coffee drinks in their local grocery store before, there's some news for shoppers at a certain chain who are hoping to get their hands on these lattes.