The General Mills Cereal Dressing Up As Nostalgia For Halloween

It's been a long wait for fans of Frute Brute, but the Halloween cereal has finally returned. Brand Eating reports the cereal, which features a werewolf on the box and a "howlin'-good taste of fruit," has been reincarnated for the first time since 2013. This might be particularly good news to cereal box collectors. According to Comic Book, Frute Brute is "considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal" due to its appearance in various hit 90s movies. (A Reddit post helpfully points out where the cereal appears in both "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction.")

Collectors also might be interested to learn that each box of Monster Cereal comes with more than just Monster Marshmallows inside. Over on Instagram, General Mills revealed each box offers a chance to win a set of Monsters toys designed by KAWS. On the Kaws Monsters website, customers can enter the contest by inputting a product code from their cereal box or a free code found in the official rules. For KAWS, working on the retro cereal may have been a prize in itself, as the artist tells Comic Book he's "been a big fan of the cereals since [he] was a kid."

As for the fans, one person lamented on General Mills' post about another missing Monster: "Sad there's no Yummy Mummy, but stoked to see the return of the Brute!" Fortunately for them, there's no predicting what products could come back to life next.