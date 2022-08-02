Mars' Halloween 2022 Candy Is Officially On The Way

It might feel like the summer's just started, but brands are already rolling out their fall products. Even if you're not quite ready for all things pumpkin spice, there are still food announcements that might draw your interest. If you've got a sweet tooth and love chocolate, there's good news around the corner. Fall products mean announcements about Halloween candy are on the way, so get ready to break out your costumes and favorite spooky movies.

Mars is already bringing out the Halloween candy, and a press release explains that there will be three Halloween-themed twists on classic candies including M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix.

And while there's been news that we might see a candy shortage before Halloween, Hershey did respond to the candy shortage news and says that the company can meet customer needs. So you don't need to be too worried about missing out on all the chocolate.