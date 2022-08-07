When Will Hostess' 'Pop-Able' Bouncers Hit Stores?

Supply chain issues have been making headlines for some time now, and shortages may even be cause for concern when it comes to Halloween candy this year (via Washington Post). For Hostess, making a lineup of baked goods that have a shorter shelf life than other snacks makes things especially challenging. Hostess Brands president and chief executive officer Andrew P. Callahan explained, "So we're not one of those categories that have catch-up in inventory. So we ship real time. As far as the supply chain fragility is concerned, we still have some disruptions" (via Food Business News).

In spite of those disruptions, Food Business reported Hostess had a good quarter with revenue growth in the double digits. The company is currently "building a multiyear pipeline of new products," according to Callahan, including the launch of Baby Bundt Cakes. Another new item that has been in the works is Hostess Bouncers. According to Trend Hunter, the new snack is a "bite-sized" version of three of the brand's iconic treats: Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and Cinnamon Donettes. When Instagram user junkfoodmom posted about the new item on the platform, one follower enthusiastically responded, "You have our attention."