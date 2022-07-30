Why We Might See A Candy Shortage Before Halloween 2022

These days, it's hard to imagine a time when you could go shopping and come away with everything on your grocery list. Yes, food was once that plentiful and easy to find. Then, along came 2020 and a global pandemic that would leave supply chains reeling and turn everyday items into a supermarket version of the Holy Grail.

Toilet paper shortages made this the most coveted item in town with armed robbers in Hong Kong demanding 600 rolls and an Australian coffee shop selling cups of java in exchange for toilet tissue (per The Washington Post). Thanks to a shortage of staff, shipping woes, and a lack of available glass, USA Today reported a liquor shortage in 2021. The Washington Post bemoaned the scarcity of all things chicken, noting the diminished supply of poultry parts and paying particularly close attention to its impact on wing night. Insider added tampons, pork products, imported foods, and corn to the list of things in short supply. Even the mode of transport that lets you get your groceries has been impacted. According to PBS, the semiconductor and general parts shortage has led GM to manufacture 95,000 cars and trucks with missing parts. These automobiles will sit until they can be completely finished.

Yes, it seems like every day we become aware of a new product that has gone MIA. News outlets and manufacturers are warning that the next item that will be hard to find is Halloween candy. Here's why.