The Aldi Breakfast Item Instagram Is Chasing After

"Potatoes. Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew." While those words were spoken by a fictional character from J. R. R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings," the reality is many people love the versatility of potatoes. It doesn't matter if it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you're bound to see a potato in some form or another on menus at any time of day. While the most unhealthy way to enjoy the vegetable, but arguably the tastiest, fried potatoes are a common menu item at restaurants and at breakfast, we tend to see them in the form of hash browns.

While grating or chopping a potato into small pieces and frying it up has been around in a variety of cultures, history books document the term "hashed browned potatoes" from the 1887 cookbook "Kitchen Companion" (per Live Naturally). You might be surprised to learn that the French word for hacked is "hacher," and that's where we get the word "hash" from (via Etymology Online). There are a variety of hash brown recipes, from triangles to shredded pieces to an oval patty at McDonald's. Now, Aldi has brought back another form of hash browns for you to try and it's drawn some positive reviews.