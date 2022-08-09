The Huge Change Bob's Red Mill Is Making To Its Business Model

Some people can remember the bread baking fad during the pandemic. Beyond the sourdough starters and perfected baking recipes, many people were stocking the pantry with flour, grains, and other baking ingredients. While the store shelves might have been bare, the click, order, deliver option ensured that the oven produced a tempting aroma followed by a delicious bite. For many people Bob's Red Mill and its robust line of products were a pantry staple. Now, the brand has decided to pivot in a new direction, per Food Dive.

Online shopping and direct to consumer (DTC) options were a staple of pandemic shopping. According to Dun and Bradstreet, DTC is defined as "a business model where products and services are sold directly to consumers instead of through a third-party retailer or wholesaler." Since this business model gives brands control over the customer experience, it appealed to consumers who wanted a stronger connection with the company and its products. Food brands looked to skip the middleman and bring their wares directly to people's homes. Unfortunately, shipping logistics, costs, and other business factors have created speed bumps along the way. Now, the companies are bringing their products back to the store shelf while putting a closed sign on that online store.