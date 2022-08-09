Sonic Is Bringing Back A Controversial Slushy Flavor

Sonic is known for a couple of things: being one of America's most popular carhops, those commercials with the two guys, and of course, endless options for drinks and slushes. Sonic's slushes are well-known for having many flavor options, from cherry limeade to slushies mixed with a healthy shot or two of Red Bull, complementing a thick, juicy cheeseburger and some salty fries. But not all flavors are well-received by everyone — in fact, some are downright controversial.

Take, for example, the "Pickle Juice Slush." According to BusinessWire, the Pickle Juice Slush is exactly what it sounds like: a neon-green frozen drink packed with pickle brine. The pickle-flavored drink will also be returning with the chain's Big Dill Cheeseburger — a cheeseburger loaded with pickle slices — and Pickle Fries, which are deep-fried pickle spears. The Pickle Juice Slush made its debut back in 2018 and is now making its grand return from August 8 to August 28, offering pickle fanatics a chance to both eat and drink those briny green cucumbers in some rather unique ways.

But is a slushy made from pickle juice really all that outrageous? Is it just a wacky novelty treat invented by Sonic to drum up sales, or is there actually something worth trying about this dill-based frozen treat?