Baskin-Robbins' New Cold Brew Flavor Is Really A Dessert

When it comes to coffee, everyone has their preference on the perfect cup of joe. Some insist on taking their usual cup black, while others will happily load up on creamers and sweeteners to lighten the bitter beverage to their tastes. From the bare bones to all of the flavorful fixings, the spectrum of coffee spans wide — and Baskin-Robbins' new caffeinated drink may claim the spot at the very end of the sweet side.

Baskin-Robbins is well known for its innovative selection of ice cream flavors. While the company has been boasting about their 31 flavors since 1945, the iconic number is actually quite humble. Since the first store was opened, Baskin-Robbins has actually released over 1,300 flavors, according to the company. In addition to its mere scoops, the company keeps other exciting treats in its rotation, like its decadent ice cream cakes. Even though many Baskin-Robbins shops can be found inside of Dunkin' Donuts locations, the company also offers its own selection of coffee products. However, there has never been a cold brew option on the menu ... until now.