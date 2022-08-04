Why Twitter Is Comparing Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor To Pop-Tarts

According to BRAND Eating, Baskin-Robbins' Frosted Strawberry Toasted Treat is composed of "toaster pastry-flavored ice cream with pastry pieces, strawberry jam swirls, and rainbow icing flecks." From the strawberry jam to the rainbow sprinkles, this month's ice cream flavor seems to have taken direct inspiration from Pop-Tart's wildly popular strawberry pastry, which takes the number one spot in our ranking of Pop-Tart flavors. And Twitter users couldn't help but point this out in the comment section of Baskin-Robbins' post on the app.

One user made a light-hearted joke about the company's newest ice cream treat writing, "So Poptarts said no to the colab, huh? It's ok, I'm still your #1 fan, Baskin." Another user, who attached a picture of a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts box to their post, tagged Pop-Tart's parent brand, Kelloggs, urging the two to do an official team-up, "Ahem, I am sure @kelloggsus would be happy to do a collab, as the kids say."

While Pop-Tarts has not officially responded to Baskin Robbin's newest flavor, there may be potential for the two treat brands to work together in the future. After all, Pop-Tarts has partnered with the likes of Eggo and Crumbl Cookies in the past to bring foodies delicious Pop-Tarts-influenced flavors. So maybe next time Baskin-Robbins sets out to make a flavor similar to Frosted Strawberry Toasted Treat, the chain will be able to release an official Pop-Tarts ice cream dessert.