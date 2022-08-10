Doritos May Have Hinted At A Mysterious New Flavor On Twitter

Cool Ranch, Nacho Cheese, and Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch are all part of the lingua franca when speaking of Doritos flavors. Doritos, as we know them, have been around since Arch West, who worked for Frito-Lay back in the day, discovered the concept of this chip in the 1960s during a vacation to Southern California (per The Washington Post). It was definitely a eureka moment for the snack food company because, after the success of the first flavor which, per The Recipe, was a simple corn tortilla, the brand decided to create a taco flavor that hit the grocery store shelves in 1966. The streak of good fortune and customer reception continued, leading to the launch of the classic Nacho Cheese flavor that put this Frito-Lay chip on the map in 1972.

The iconic brand has since released a number of flavors that keep fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Last year, the chip maker even challenged its devoted Doritos lovers with prize money leading up to the unveiling of a new flavor of chips. Per KIIS101, Frito-Lay asked loyal customers to guess its mystery flavor for a chance to win $10,000. Cha-ching!

Well, this year, Frito-Lay isn't offering money, but it has taken to Twitter to possibly tease a new flavor of Doritos and get the guessing game started.