The Lollipop Scam That Cost A Candy Company Millions

When a transaction happens this way, the seller benefits. Candymaker Spangler usually sells a 400-count pack of Dum Dums for about $26, but a seller can obtain the same pack through Sam's Club for $15 and sell that to an unsuspecting customer for $25 — skimming $6 of the $10 dollars made in the deal as profit after fees while Spangler misses out on the sale (via Bloomberg). According to Amazon, drop-shipping "is not acceptable unless it is clear to the customer that you are the seller of record." But it does allow drop-shipping under specific circumstances that include getting rid of any sign that a third party was involved and being responsible for dealing with any customer returns.

While the candy company said there were few violators in the beginning, this has changed — and so many people with fake company names are now selling DumDums that neither Spangler nor Amazon can keep up. Mitchell Owens, who runs e-commerce for Spangler, told Bloomberg, "It became a tsunami we can't control," Owens said. "There's an entire ... cottage industry encouraging people to start their own business selling on Amazon and drop-shipping from other retailers." Owens also says complaining to Amazon doesn't help because the company is "too big to listen to anyone. If you actually get a hold of someone, they'll say, 'I don't know what to tell you. Even though it's violating our policy, there's nothing we can do.'"