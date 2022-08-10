The Viral TikTok Honey Spell, Explained

Eating honey every day can offer health benefits. But either way, it tastes delicious and never expires, so it's always a good thing to have around. But did you know it can be used for more than easing your next sore throat? Believe it or not, honey has also served as a symbol of worship in many religious practices throughout history.

Whether it serves as a gift to God in prayer or as a symbol of new life and happiness, honey has been found extending far in the past, appearing in early Christianity, Jewish culture, and Hinduism (per the International Standard Bible Encyclopedia, the Jewish Virtual Library, and Planet Bee). The golden syrup has also carved its way through pagan culture and has been used as a tool to cast spells through various witchcraft rituals and ceremonies (via Learn Religions).

Speaking of witchcraft, with the new viral WitchTok trend on the scene, more and more young people are turning to the popular social media platform TikTok to find their next healing spell or meditation ritual. A love spell involving honey that hails from a specific culture has recently surfaced on the app.