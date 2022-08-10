Nearly 46% Think This Chain Restaurant Has The Best Salads

"Salad," the powers that be at McDonald's might have scoffed in early 2020. "Diners won't miss 'em," they may have shrugged as they unceremoniously pulled salads from the menu back in the early days of the pandemic, per the Wall Street Journal. Sure, this move was meant to be "temporary," and, indeed, its heart was in the right place in that it was intended to help restaurant operators streamline their processes amid pandemic-related chaos. But when salads returned to McDonald's in 2022, it was at the discretion of franchisees whether to offer them or not, and many chose not to.

As it turns out, the decision isn't sitting well with some McDonald's customers. Indeed, salads have had a place on fast-food menus since 1979, according to The Washington Post, which says Wendy's started the trend, which, by the way, led four in 10 Americans to change their ordering habits while dining out by 1983, according to a National Restaurant Association study (via The Washington Post).

But even if tossing the salad becomes a trend among fast-food restaurants (McDonald's is, after all, a leader in the space), the salad game at sit-down restaurant chains is still going strong. That said, it's going stronger at some than others, at least according to the 549 U.S.-based respondents to Mashed's survey about the best chain restaurant salads.