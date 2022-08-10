The Scary Accident Alex Guarnaschelli Had On The Alex Vs America Set

"It's all fun and games until someone loses an eye," Metallica's lead singer, James Hetfield, once said (via Twitter). Fortunately for Hetfield, he's still having fun and has not yet lost an eye, despite enduring such mishaps as falling off an Amsterdam stage through a hidden trap door back in 2017, per Billboard. Climbing right back out of the hole into which he had fallen, Hetfield assured the crowd "I'm ok. My ego, not so much," before grabbing his ax and getting right back to the job at hand.

Although we've never heard it suggested that celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli might be a fan of heavy metal, let alone Metallica (including when the New York-native sat down with us for a 2021 exclusive interview), it nonetheless would appear that Guarnaschelli and Hetfield are very much on the same page when it comes to their honing of the underappreciated art of picking oneself up, dusting oneself off, and getting the job done (and done well) after a potentially dangerous and almost certainly embarrassing fail to which the public unwittingly found itself having become privy.

During the shooting of Season 2, Episode 3 of the uniquely compelling cooking competition Food Network series, "Alex vs. America," which, like the network's "Beat Bobby Flay," pits highly accomplished chefs against a ridiculously accomplished celebrity chef, Guarnaschelli found herself in precisely that spot when she suffered a legit scary on-set accident — one that many a talented chef might have found too formidable to work around.