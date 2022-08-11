Diva Q Crafts Perfect Barbecue With WhistlePig Whiskey - Exclusive Interview

Sweet Baby Ray's Dave Raymond, says you're the most passionate person he knows in the business. Talk to us about that relationship.

One of the things is that Dave Raymond and I met many years ago, and I was still living in Canada at the time. I met him at a national barbecue conference and he sat down and started talking to me ...This is at least 12 years ago, if not a lot longer. When I first started at barbecue, I was dismissed at the first, part[ly] because I was Canadian and I was female. There's two hits right there. I didn't grow up with barbecue in a traditional sense, and they knew that I liked whiskey because I was well known for always having a really good selection of whiskey.

They knew that I loved barbecue, but a lot of times people dismissed me. I had such a thirst for knowledge that I traveled everywhere to learn as much as possible. Dave is from the Chicago area and we were talking, and we always have a chance to keep in touch. We email back and forth about three or four times a year ... Sometimes, we'll get on the phone. He has always been supportive of me in my career and truly one of the most sincere gentlemen ... and absolutely encouraging. The world needs more people like Dave. We all need to do that.

Additionally, in barbecue, one of the things is that we always love to share our food [and] our knowledge. We all learn from each other. We all share [with] each other. If there's a technique that we put up on Instagram ... When I started, there was no Instagram. There was no YouTube series. There wasn't any of that, so you learned by word of mouth. To be honest, the best times I ever learned were at night sitting beside a fire pit, drinking whiskey.

I'm dead serious because people went, "Well, let's talk about barbecue." We would sit there until the wee hours in the morning, sipping whiskey. It's some of my fondest memories with people like Dave Raymond and other luminaries in the barbecue world.

Now that I've been doing it for that long, I'm one of those people that sits there now and teaches people that are younger or talks to people that are [newer to] the industry. I remember those days when I had all these questions and some of them, looking back, were stupid as hell, but they never treated me like that. They were kind enough to share that knowledge. The spirits and the barbecue went hand in hand for me forever.