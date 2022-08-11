Jade Catta-Preta Says To Expect 'Debauchery' On Hulu's New Cooking Show, Hotties - Exclusive Interview

For the people who ended up winning, are there any traits, or tactics, or similarities, that you've noticed? What makes them stand apart and then win?

The people that win are the people that have the best chemistry or the people that worked the best together, the people that really put themselves in it. You know when you watch those dating shows and feel like people are not really doing it? It takes all the fun out of it, so it's the people who really put their whole soul and stomachs and [bodily openings] through the whole process.

Are there any best or worst ways you've seen people deal with the heat challenges?

It's funny, because everybody thinks that water helps, when it's the worst thing. The [capsaicin] that is released by the hot stuff spreads in your mouth even more when you drink water, so that's funny. A lot of people ended up chugging ranch, and that helped. It's gross, but anything [with a] white texture helps. We had a lot of random stuff in [the food trucks]. We had blue cheese. That's never fun to chug. There was half-and-half.

It's funny to see [contestants'] reactions. At one point, they're putting anything they can find in their mouths to make the burning go away. It's funny what happens to people when they're like that. Bread is probably the best, I hear.

Then I saw some people tried honey, too. How well did that work?

It was sexual and it was fun to watch people feeding each other honey, but I'm not really sure that any of it helped. After a certain point, you have to let it pass through you unfortunately, and then get ready for the pain that you're going to experience.

For the couples who lost, were there any traits or themes you've seen among the losers?

They get desperate towards the end, when they feel that they're losing. They'll kiss or they'll try to do something to make it seem like the date has gone better than it actually has. That's people's main tactic — getting physical at the end.

After watching all of these different couples cook together, have you come away with any tips, or ideas, that you'd give to people who want to cook together on a first date?

Communicate. If you're somebody who takes the lead usually, see what happens when you let the other person take the lead. Try to offset the traits that you're really used to in yourself. Listen, share stuff about yourself, find things that you have in common, touch. It's good to touch and taste things together. Use all your senses on the date. That can make it more exciting than sitting there and talking about your favorite places to travel. If I have to sit and listen to that again... That's mostly where people go: "So, where have you traveled to?"