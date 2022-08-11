Lili Reinhart's Hilarious Reaction To Mountain Dew's Unusual Flavors

Over the last few years, Lili Reinhart has risen in status to one of Hollywood's latest it girls. While she may be best known for her role as Betty Cooper in "Riverdale," the Ohio native has also shown off her talents in numerous other projects, including the blockbuster hit "Hustlers" and the Indie film "Miss Stevens" (via IMDb). As Reinhart's seven-season stint on "Riverdale" is nearing its final days, the actress is excited about what comes next (via Entertainment Weekly). "I know that after 'Riverdale,' I don't want to do another 22-episode show because it really does take up your entire life, and as a 22-year-old, I want to be able to do other things," the Netflix star shared with Teen Vogue in 2018.

While fans may see a lot of Reinhart on-screen, the actress is protective of her personal life. There are very few known facts about the actress, but we do know that the 25-year-old has four tattoos, is a big family gal, and also happens to be a huge Mountain Dew fan (via Seventeen). In a recent interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the actress gushed about her love for this carbonated soft drink. "My mom drank it when I was in the womb, it's her fault," Reinhart joked. Fallon proceeded to challenge Reinhart's status as an "original 'Dew' girl," by making her taste test various Mountain Dew products with wacky flavors.