Eva Longoria Reveals Her Secret To Avoiding Hunger During A Red Carpet Event - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eva Longoria is a veteran when it comes to walking the red carpet — the actress has appeared in dozens of television shows and movies, like "Desperate Housewives" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." Longoria also works behind the camera as a producer and director, which means she's attended many events for her various projects. While promoting the 2022 Pillsbury Bake-Off that ends on August 14, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that getting ready for these red carpets can take multiple hours, which can leave her feeling very hungry.

The style icon admitted that because of this, she's recently changed her go-to snack before an event. "I used to eat pizza right before a red carpet because you don't eat for like seven hours," Longoria revealed. "There's no food and you're like, 'I'm starving,' so I would load up on carbs. Now, I can't do that, because then my dress doesn't fit. Usually I have a Snickers bar or something in my purse to last me through the night."

When she's not owning the red carpet, the Golden Globe nominee is also a whiz in the kitchen — and she let us know some of her favorites there, too.