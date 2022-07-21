Eva Longoria Shares Cooking Tips And How You Could Win $50,000 From Pillsbury - Exclusive Interview

What made you interested in partnering with Pillsbury for its Ovens Off Bake-Off Contest?

It was a natural partnership. I'm always in the kitchen. I grew up with Pillsbury, so I was excited to encourage consumers to take on their own adventures in this Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. They've been doing this for 51 years; I can't believe it. It's a beloved bake-off, but this year we did a fun, new twist and we are telling people to have the ovens stay off.

Do you have any childhood memories associated with Pillsbury?

I grew up with Pillsbury. It's been a staple in my household forever, specifically the crescent rolls. I actually grew up with the crescent rolls and the cinnamon rolls. To kick things off for this project, I'm submitting two of them. I'm sharing two of my favorite recipes with the crescent roll. [The first one] is the crescent roll quesadilla pockets made in the air fryer, because you know the air fryer is very in style right now.

The second recipe is a cinnamon roll waffle with a cream cheese glaze, and I make them in the waffle iron. It's Santi's favorite, because he likes waffles. I've always loved the cinnamon rolls and that frosting that comes with it. To use the waffle iron, it was so easy, so fast, [and] you feel like you're a gourmet chef.

That sounds delicious, it's making me hungry! Can you tell me a little bit more about what this competition entails?

Home cooks are challenged to turn off the oven and whip up their favorite dish using any alternative cooking method like an air fryer or a griddle or a grill or the slow cooker. It's a new way of really celebrating how you prepare meals and you can participate by going to pillsbury.com/bakeoff and you submit your recipe.

As long as you use a Pillsbury product outside of the oven, you have a chance to win $50,000 as a cash prize, as well as $50,000 to donate to a participating charity of your choice. I was like, "Wait, I get to cook and eat and win money and donate money?" It was a win-win-win.