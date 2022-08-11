Beat Bobby Flay Is Celebrating A Major Throwback

For more than two decades now, Bobby Flay has been a food industry icon. His Food Network shows have included "Grillin' and Chillin'," "Hot Off the Grill," "Boy Meets Grill," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," and "Brunch @ Bobby's." In addition to hosting his own shows, Flay has also appeared on "Food Network Star" and "Iron Chef Gauntlet."

The first season of 'Beat Bobby Flay" aired in 2013. Each episode pits two talented chefs against each other, the winner moving on to battle Bobby Flay himself. Per IMDb, the show has been judged by many of our other favorite chefs, including Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Michael Voltaggio.

Episode 4 of season 32 airs on August 11 at 9/8c and promises to be memorable. In homage to the first episode, the show is bringing back the first two judges. So who is hoping to take down Bobby Flay this time?