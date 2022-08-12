Nigella Lawson Commented On Author Salman Rushdie's Scary Attack

Cookbook writer and TV personality Nigella Lawson posted a statement on Twitter following the news of Salman Rushdie's attack on Friday afternoon. "Such shocking news of Salman Rushdie having been stabbed," she wrote. "This is horrific. [I] am distraught. Please, please let him be ok." Several comments rolled in expressing disbelief. "I've been to Chautauqua Institute...that is absolutely the last place I'd expect something like this to happen," one read. Another Twitter user wrote, "I'm really sorry, it's horrendous for his readers and even more so for his family and friends."

Lawson and Rushdie have been friends for many years, according to the Daily Mail. In fact, the "Cook Eat Repeat" author's kitchen was once stormed by M15 after she had invited Rushdie over for dinner. "Special Branch, who were protecting him, had to go and sit in my bedroom and wait there. When I was cooking, something went wrong with my oven and it kind of blew up," she said. "They all then stormed into the kitchen in an instant, so that probably is one of the worst blunders."

Here's hoping that Rushdie is able to make a full recovery.