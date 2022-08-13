Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Keto Offering

Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds posted a photo of a package of Keto-conscious bagels enthusiastically proclaiming, "The Keto friendly bagels are back for $4.49!" These bagels contain 11 grams of protein and only 2 grams of net carbs per serving. And as an added bonus, they're vegan and are just 90 calories for a whole bagel. How does this compare to a regular bagel? Per WebMD, a plain, medium-sized bagel has about 271 calories, 9 grams of protein, and 55 grams of carbohydrates, so these Aldi Keto-friendly bagels definitely stack up.

But the proof is always in the taste and fellow fans of this bagel chimed in, with one offering a seal of approval, writing, "These are actually good and soft." Responding to a comment, another Instagrammer concurred, exclaiming, "they are soft and delicious! I think they're better than regular bagels. They also freeze well," while yet another wrote, "Oh I hope our Aldi has them, they been out of the wraps!" The brand makes wraps, too? Noted. Kitchn reviewed these Keto-friendly bagels and shared that compared to other Keto breads, the bagels are "fluffier" but sans the chewiness of a regular bagel. Still, the reviewer called them "great" and claimed that toasting made them better.

If you like these Aldi bagels, Hip2Keto notes that L'oven Fresh doesn't just make Keto-friendly bagels and wraps. The lineup includes bread and rolls, as well.