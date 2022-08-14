Here's How To Get 'Extra Credit' With McDonald's Back-To-School Deals

McDonald's has been a staple of the American food scene for as long as many people can remember. Some of their memories may include parents buying low-priced Happy Meals for their kids or going to whatever McDonald's PlayPlaces if they happened to be in the area – at least before they became less enticing and began to go away (via Reader's Digest). But it might not be as easy to associate McDonald's with going to class.

However, the big M behind the Big Mac has looked for ways to attract and support both students and their teachers. At locations around San Antonio, Texas, McDonald's gave free breakfasts to teachers and students who were participating in STAAR testing earlier this year, reports the San Antonio Current. Last year, McDonald's treated educators to a breakfast freebie to say thank you (via a press release). Its latest promotion is based on going back to school in a way that teachers and students alike might appreciate.